The Lviv Court of Appeal found the dismissal of Iryna Farion from the position of professor at Lviv Polytechnic University to be illegal and reinstated her.

The court made such a decision on May 29, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court partially satisfied Farion's appeal, declared illegal and annulled the orders of Lviv Polytechnic rector Yurii Bobalo of November 15 and November 28 about her dismissal.

The court also decided to reinstate Farion in her position.

"The court decided to reinstate Iryna Farion as a professor of the Ukrainian language department of Lviv Polytechnic National University from November 24, 2023," the judge said.

Also, the court charged the Lviv Polytechnic University with the professor's average earnings for the period of forced absenteeism in the amount of UAH 124,000.

Also, the court levied a court fee in the amount of UAH 5,782 from the university.

The decision of the Court of Appeal can be appealed to the Supreme Court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, linguist and professor Iryna Farion lost the first trial regarding her illegal dismissal from Lviv Polytechnic National University and her reinstatement. Farion appealed to the Lviv court with a demand to declare illegal the order on her dismissal from the post of professor of the Lviv Polytechnic.