Enemy gathers most of its ships in Sea of Azov – AFU General Staff’s operational update

Share:













Copied



In the Sea of ​​Azov, the enemy gathered 9 of its ships, 3 of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 24 missiles.

It was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on June 22.

In the Black Sea, there is one enemy ship, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles, without missiles.

There are no enemy ships in the Mediterranean.

During the day, in the interests of the russian federation, the passage through the Kerch Strait was carried out by:

- to the Black Sea — 9 ships, of which 5 continued their movement in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait;

- to the Sea of ​​Azov — 7 ships, of which 3 were moving from the Bosphorus Strait.

The russian federation continues to violate the 1974 International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems (AIS).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Defense Forces shot down 25 air targets last night.