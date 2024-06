Share:













There are three cruise missile submarines in the Black and Azov Seas. One of them is constantly in the sea and poses a threat.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Navy of Ukraine, said this in an interview with the RBC-Ukraine publication.

"In principle, we can say that they are not present in the Black Sea, but there are two nuances," he said.

According to him, first of all, they chose the format of such a presence as submarines.

"That is, there is no surface fleet, but there are submarines. In total, as part of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation, there are currently four units in the Azov-Black Sea region. Three of them are carriers of cruise missiles. However, one of them does not go to sea - perhaps, it has some technical malfunctions," Pletenchuk said.

As Pletenchuk noted, in the Black Sea the russians have now chosen the following tactic: one submarine is stationed on a rotating basis.

"This has been going on for several weeks. If last time they took out the B-871 "Alrosa" of the "Paltus" project, which is not a missile carrier, now it is 636 of the "Varshavyanka" project. It is a carrier of cruise missiles and on Monday it used one missile over the Mykolayiv Region, but unsuccessful," he added.

The spokesman of the Navy noted another nuance.

"These submarines with a high degree of probability cannot enter the northern part of the Black Sea at all, because the operational depth there does not allow this class of submarines to operate in principle. Therefore, they will not be able to come close to our coast inconspicuously," Pletenchuk said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the evening of June 8, Ukrainian forces launched a "coordinated attack" on a russian amphibious assault ship that had recently moved to the Sea of ​​Azov from the Black Sea.