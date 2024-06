Share:













In Ukraine, attack drones with a range of more than 1,000 kilometers were developed and put into mass production.

Director General of Ukroboronprom, Herman Smetanin, reported this in an interview with ArmyInform.

"In a fairly short period of time, we developed and put into mass production our own long-range strike drones. They are now hitting strategic enemy targets at a distance of more than 1,000 km," Smetanin said.

He emphasized that it is not worth copying the approaches of the aggressor country of russia to such production. According to him, Ukraine has become "non-linear and innovative" in the production of drones.

"Russia has huge resources and a super-powerful industry, so it makes no sense to blindly copy its approach. We are forced to be more flexible and inventive. At one time, David realized that fighting Goliath with the methods of Goliath himself is a wrong idea. In the end, he chose the weapon that could have brought victory, and he skillfully applied it," Smetanin added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the British publication The Telegraph, Ukraine is leading in the race of drones both in terms of the number of their use and innovations. This is partly due to the need to compensate for the advantage of the aggressor country of russia in artillery.

Also, on May 22, Ukrainian News Agency showed exclusive photos of naval drones with rocket launchers.