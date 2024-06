In Dnipro, number of people injured by russian missile strike increased to 13

In Dnipro, the number of those injured after the shelling on June 28 increased to 13.

This is reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

"Currently, the number of injured by the russian strike has increased to 13 citizens, among them an infant and a pregnant woman. As of the morning, two women are considered missing," the report says.

The police also identified the person who was killed as a result of a missile attack on Dnipro. She is a 76-year-old resident of a destroyed high-rise building.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 28, in the evening, russian terrorists targeted a high-rise building in Dnipro. Human remains were found at the place where the missile hit. Relatives of the two missing women provided DNA samples.

According to the police, as of the morning of Saturday, June 29, 5 people are considered missing.

People were blocked in the apartments, one man was rescued by emergency personnel from the car - the victim was covered with parts of the mutilated building.

Six victims, including a pregnant woman, are in the hospital.