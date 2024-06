In Dnipro, human remains found at site of missile hit. Relatives of two missing women provided DNA samples

In Dnipro, after the russian missile attack on a nine-story building, forensic experts took samples for DNA tests from the relatives of the missing.

The National Police of Ukraine report this on Telegram.

According to the National Police, human remains were found at the site of the attack.

"As of 11:30 p.m., the Dnipro police found the remains of one person, identity is being established, and two women are also considered missing. Eight more people were injured and needed medical assistance, including a six-month-old child and a pregnant woman," the message reads.

Police officers at the scene of the attack are taking all necessary measures to document the crime of the russian army against civilians. Samples for DNA tests were taken from the relatives of the missing persons.

The National Police added that the victims can contact the police station for receiving statements and reports, which was deployed near the scene of the russian crime.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 28, in the evening, russian terrorists targeted a high-rise building in Dnipro.