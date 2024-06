Power outage schedules for June 29. Ukrenergo tells when there will be no electricity

On Saturday, June 29, during the whole day in Ukraine, the lights will be turned off according to the schedules.

This was reported by the press service of Ukrenergo.

"Tomorrow (Saturday, - ed.), June 29, regional power distribution companies will apply hourly power outage schedules from 00:00 to 24:00," the message reads.

Citizens were urged to consume light sparingly during the hours when it is available.

It is also noted that the supply of critical infrastructure facilities will not be limited.

We will remind, the Ministry of Energy explained that the situation with light in the country will improve immediately after the completion of technical maintenance and repair campaigns of energy facilities.

In addition, in Ukraine, they intend to cancel the power outages in the front-line territories. Specific districts will be determined in the coming days.

Earlier, Ukrenergo warned that the most difficult situation in the energy system of Ukraine is expected in the middle of summer.

In addition, Ukraine has lost 9 GW of capacity since the end of March due to russian shelling.