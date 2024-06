Share:













Copied



The Ministry of Defense of Belarus announced the transfer of the Polonez rocket launcher division to the border with Ukraine. This is allegedly related to the difficult situation in the border areas.

The Ministry of Defense of Belarus reported this on Friday, June 28.

"According to the difficult situation that has developed near the state border of the Republic of Belarus, and the assigned task, the division went to the designated area with full ammunition, stood on combat duty at the designated objects," the message reads.

The department, for an unknown reason, added that the anti-aircraft missile division deployed near the border with Ukraine is ready to launch a missile attack at a distance of 300 kilometers.

Earlier today, the State Border Committee of Belarus stated that it is aware of units of the "Russian Volunteer Corps" that are allegedly in the area of ​​responsibility of the Zhytomyr border detachment.

"Reconnaissance of the area and active intelligence activities, in particular with access to the state border, have been recorded," said the State Border Committee of Belarus.

They also added that Ukraine allegedly conducts reconnaissance of the border regions of Belarus with the help of drones.

It is claimed that on June 26, Belarusian border guards allegedly "landed" a drone 150 meters from the border. In it, they allegedly found a flight recording, according to which the drone was allegedly conducting reconnaissance of industrial facilities.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 21 it became known that Belarus started a sudden check of the combat readiness of its army.

Recall, at the end of May, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine announced that now only an informational threat is coming from Belarus.