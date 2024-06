Share:













Today, June 21, Belarus started a sudden check of the readiness to perform the tasks of the formations and military units of the armed forces.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Belarus.

Military units of operational commands, special operations forces, missile forces and artillery, Air Force and air defense forces will take part in the check.

"At the first stage, the issue of operational occupation of the designated areas, their preparation in terms of engineering, the organization of security and defense, and the deployment of combat duty will be worked out. In the future, military units must perform training and combat tasks," the Ministry of Defense said.

Inspections will be carried out at test sites and areas in the Brest and Gomel Oblasts.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Yevhen Shevchenko, a non-factional member of the Verkhovna Rada (ex-Servant of the People) said that he does not rule out the opening of a russian-Belarusian second front. According to him, representatives of the top military and political leadership arrived in Belarus together with russian dictator vladimir putin.

Russia has placed nuclear weapons in Belarus 200 km from the border with Ukraine.