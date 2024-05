There is currently only informational threat from Belarus - Center for Countering Disinformation

Today, the russian occupiers do not have the strength and funds to attack Ukraine from the side of Belarus. However, the russian federation will increase the informational situation.

This was reported in the press service of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD).

According to Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation and an officer of the Defense Forces, the russians' goal is to stretch forces and reserves, as well as affect our logistics.

"For this, they will increase the situation with information so that our command pays more attention to this direction. However, Belarus is under constant surveillance," he said.

Kovalenko emphasized that we have a large front, and there are active and inactive zones. In his opinion, russia views our entire border with the Belarusians as a zone of tension, despite this, the Defense Forces have long been ready for threats, and in addition, all necessary measures have been taken in this direction.

Earlier it was reported that before the invasion in the north of the Kharkiv Region, the frequency of entry of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups was recorded.

The State Border Guard Service also said that the Sumy Region is "the most popular" for russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups. Russian saboteurs do not stop trying to break through the border there.