Czech Republic and Ukraine will sign agreement on security guarantees on July 18 - Prime Minister

The Czech Republic will sign a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine at the European Political Community summit in London, which will take place on July 18.

The Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala, announced this on X (Twitter).

He spoke about the agreement with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to complete the discussion of the text of the agreement before the NATO summit in Washington.

"President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and I agreed yesterday that we will conclude negotiations on the text of the Czech-Ukrainian security agreement before the NATO summit in Washington. We will then sign it at the European Political Community summit in London on July 18,” Fiala wrote.

Recall that the security agreement signed by Ukraine with the EU on June 27 provides for military aid to Ukraine in the amount of EUR 5 billion in 2024 with further annual increases until 2027.

In addition, a security agreement between Poland and Ukraine will soon be ready.