Poland is working on an agreement with Ukraine in the field of security, it will be ready in the near future.

This was stated by Polish MP and Chairman of the Council on Cooperation with Ukraine Pawel Kowal, RMF FM writes.

According to him, the document will only be an addition, since Poland has been supporting Ukraine militarily for more than two years.

"Currently, the work on the security agreement between our countries is accelerating. Soon it will be ready, but this agreement, in our opinion, will only be an addition, a kind of cherry on the cake. After all, the whole process of military support to Ukraine has been going on for more than two years, and, without a doubt, Poland was the first in this process," he emphasized.

Kowal noted that the biggest challenge now is to ensure the protection of Ukrainian cities, to give hope to the soldiers fighting at the front that they will receive support, and also to guarantee Ukraine the possibility of real defense.

"Real defense is also (the ability) to attack strategic military facilities on russian territory," Kowal emphasized.

It will be recalled that earlier Ukraine concluded a security agreement with Japan, which provides for the provision of USD 4.5 billion in aid in 2024.

In addition, the USA and Ukraine signed a 10-year security agreement.