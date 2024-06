After Ukraine, next for putin will be Poland and Belarus - Biden

The incumbent President of the United States of America, Joseph Biden, during a debate with presidential candidate Donald Trump, said that the russian dictator vladimir putin will not stop in Ukraine, and Poland and Belarus may be next.

This was reported by Sky News.

So, when asked what he thought about Trump's comments about russia's war against Ukraine, Biden replied: "I have never heard so much nonsense in my life."

Trump, among other things, said that "if we had a real president, a president who knew that putin respected him, he would never, never have invaded Ukraine."

At the same time, Biden warned that if putin wins the war against Ukraine, there is a risk that he will go to other countries, such as Poland and Belarus, as well as the Baltic states.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, debates were held in the USA between incumbent President Joe Biden and former head of state Donald Trump.

Both Biden and Trump have not yet officially become presidential candidates. They should officially announce their participation in the elections at the national party congresses later.

The presidential election of the United States of America will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.