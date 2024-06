Share:













Copied



Registered voters who watched the debates between Joe Biden and Donald Trump overwhelmingly believe Trump outperformed Biden. At the same time, most of them said that they have no real confidence in Biden's ability to lead the country. Meanwhile, a majority of those who watched the debates said it had little or no influence on their choice of presidential candidate.

This is evidenced by a CNN poll conducted by SSRS.

Thus, debates viewers in the ratio of 67% to 33% believe that Trump showed a better result. Before the debates, the same voters said they expected a better performance from Trump than from Biden, 55% to 45%. And in 2020, viewers thought Biden outperformed Trump in both presidential debates.

It said Republicans watching the first debates of 2024 expressed broad confidence in Trump's performance, while Democrats were less optimistic about their party's likely nominee. 96% of Republican debate watchers think Trump performed better in the debates, while a more modest 69% of Democratic watchers see Biden as the night's winner.

85% of Republican debates watchers think Trump has done more than his opponent to address concerns about his ability to handle the presidency - by contrast, only 53% of Democratic debate watchers think Biden has handled the concern better, and 27% said neither candidate did anything to address concerns about their abilities.

It is emphasized that the results of the survey reflect the opinion of the debates only of those voters who watched them, and are not representative of the entire electorate - in terms of demographics, political preferences or level of attention to politics. Debates viewers were 5 points more likely to lean Republican than Democratic, making the audience slightly more Republican than all registered voters nationwide.

CNN's flash poll was conducted via text message among 565 registered U.S. voters who said they watched Thursday's debates, and the poll results are representative of debates viewers only. Respondents were recruited to participate in the survey prior to the start of the debates and were selected by surveying members of the SSRS Opinion Panel, a nationally representative group selected using probability sampling methods. The results for the full sample of debates watchers have a sampling error of plus or minus 5.5 percentage points.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, debates were held in the USA between current President Joe Biden and former head of state Donald Trump.

Both Biden and Trump have not yet officially become presidential candidates. They should officially announce their participation in the elections at the national party congress later.

The presidential election of the United States of America will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

Biden also said during the debate that russian dictator vladimir putin will not stop in Ukraine, and Poland and Belarus may be next.