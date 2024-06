Share:













Copied



To stop the illegal use of Starlink satellite communications by the russian military, SpaceX is actively cooperating with the Pentagon.

A representative of the Pentagon has stated this, Bloomberg reports.

According to Pentagon representative Amanda Dory, for every 100 Starlink terminals in Ukraine, there is one illegally installed. Such terminals are refused service. In general, it was possible to stop the service of several hundred unconfirmed terminals.

"SpaceX was helping to curb Russian military use of the terminals, which have become essential communications tools both for Ukraine’s war operations and its civilians," the article says.

Dori also points out that the russian occupying forces are adapting to the situation and will probably look for new ways to gain access to one of the important communication tools.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the day of the russian offensive in the north of the Kharkiv Region, the Armed Forces’ Starlink satellite internet stopped working.

Earlier it became known that the russian military in Ukraine began to use Starlink equipment en masse. It is impossible to legally buy it in russia.

The U.S. is investigating the alleged use of Elon Musk's Starlink by the russian military.

Last year, Elon Musk secretly ordered the Starlink system off the coast of Crimea to prevent Ukrainian drones from attacking the russian navy.