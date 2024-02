Russians find way to use Starlink terminals in occupied territories

Russian troops began to use Starlink satellite communication terminals in the occupied territories. To do this, they purchase systems with license accounts registered in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Servicemen of the Defense Forces of Ukraine write about this on the social network X (Twitter).

"Starlink has begun to be delivered en masse to russia via Dubai. Accounts are activated, working in the occupied territories," wrote a user with the nickname @_Serhij_.

"Well, now it's not a parity. And it's true, we can already see Starlink. Honestly, I thought they would do it earlier," noted user @cpt_mitcheII.

It is noted that previously the russians used Starlink in the occupied territories to an extremely limited extent.

At the same time, you can use satellite Internet in the territories of Ukraine that were captured by the russians after the start of the full-scale invasion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the US Department of Defense previously stated that the russians unsuccessfully tried to jam the work of Starlink in Ukraine.

We also wrote that Starlink V1 and V2 terminals went on sale in russia in the spring of 2023, although this system does not work in the country.