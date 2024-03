U.S. probing alleged use of Elon Musk's Starlink by russian military

House Democrats have initiated an investigation into Elon Musk's SpaceX, testing whether the company has implemented adequate safeguards to prevent russia from using the Starlink satellite internet service during the war against Ukraine, the Washington Post reported.

Congressmen Jamie Raskin and Robert Garcia sent SpaceX a letter demanding that the company report complaints about potential illegal acquisitions of Starlink terminals, including in the russian-occupied regions of Ukraine. Lawmakers said they were concerned about allegations by Ukrainian intelligence officials that russian troops were using the U.S. company terminals in the east of Ukraine, potentially violating U.S. sanctions.

The lawmakers warned SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell that russia's likely use of Starlink "poses a serious threat to Ukraine's security, Ukrainian lives, and U.S. national security."

"We are concerned that you may not have appropriate guardrails and policies in place.” Raskin and Garcia wrote in the letter.

As you know, SpaceX delivered Starlink terminals to Ukraine after a request from Ukrainian government officials within hours of the russian attack. In June 2023, the Ministry of Defense purchased from 400 to 500 new terminals for Ukraine, the letter says.

However, there are long-standing concerns about the wide impact that SpaceX and personally Elon Musk, CEO and founder of the company, have on the conflict.

Ukrainian officials said Starlink gives troops a substantial advantage by providing a reliable internet connection that allows soldiers to respond to group text messages, broadcast information from drones about enemy forces and coordinate artillery strikes.

Lawmakers are worried that Starlink could now provide a similar advantage to russia, after Ukrainian intelligence officials said russian troops were increasingly using Starlink satellite communications systems.

Raskin, who represents the Oversight Committee, and Garcia of the national security subcommittee, said the alleged widespread use of Starlink systems raises "additional questions about the efficacy of your company’s safeguards and compliance with U.S. sanctions and export controls."

Earlier, Elon Musk objected to the sale of Starlink to the russians.

However, lawmakers write that they are concerned that russia could deploy the technology outside its borders. According to the letter of lawmakers, Ukrainian officials suggested that russian forces illegally received terminals bypassing sanctions, buying them through intermediaries in other countries.

American lawmakers note that they plan to contact the Pentagon and other relevant agencies of jurisdiction.

"It is remains critical that Russia be deprived of any trade that empowers its military," they said.

As previously reported, last year Elon Musk secretly ordered the Starlink system off the coast of Crimea to stop Ukrainian drones from attacking the russian navy.