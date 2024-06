Share:













The Ministry of Defense has launched the process of changing the leadership and reorganization of the Main Directorate for the Development of Material Support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In addition, as noted, the Procurement Policy Department of the Ministry of Defense initiated the creation of a collegial body on the organization of material support development of the Armed Forces, which will review the previously adopted technical documentation and ensure the adoption of a new one in accordance with NATO standards and practices.

"These steps are a principled position of the Ministry of Defense team, as well as part of the Ministry of Defense's strategy to increase transparency and efficiency in the material support system of the Armed Forces. The Ministry emphasizes its desire to ensure integrity in the management of resources and material and technical support of the military," the message says.

The head of the Procurement Policy Department of the Ministry of Defense, Hlib Kanevskyi, noted that some technical specifications were developed several years ago and currently do not meet the requirements of waging a major war.

"We aim to review all specifications in order to allow as many local manufacturers as possible to bid for the State Rear Operator, and to provide the Armed Forces with high-quality rear goods," Kanevskyi emphasized.

The Ministry of Defense notes that one of the goals of the procurement reform is to simplify access for new manufacturers and suppliers to purchases for the needs of the Armed Forces, which should improve competition and, accordingly, the price and quality of property.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense is developing a new strategy for attracting people to the Defense Forces.

In May, the Ministry of Defense approved changes to the food catalog of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular, the list was supplemented with various types of spices, cereals, fish and canned food, in addition, canned fruits were partially changed to fresh, and some "exotic" products were removed from the list.