The Ministry of Defense has started the development of the Strategy for Attracting, Developing and Retaining Human Capital in the Defense Forces for the period up to 2032.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This initiative is designed to reform the personnel management system in the field of defense based on the experience of the full-scale invasion of russia and the challenges faced by the military," the message reads.

The Ministry of Defense notes that the priority goals of the strategy include:

new approaches to training citizens for armed defense of the state and military service;

predictability of recruiting and adaptation to service conditions;

introduction of new military career management mechanisms according to NATO standards, including a rating system for selection and promotion;

creation of a single database of Defenders to improve personnel accounting;

development of a comprehensive system of social reintegration of servicemen and veterans into civilian life;

support for the families of the deceased, missing and prisoners of war.

"We are moving away from the understanding of a military serviceman as an impersonal resource. A system where a person, his life, health, career growth and social protection is at the center, will become the key to motivation to defend the Motherland. The state must become a responsible employer in the field of defense," noted the Minister of Defense, Rustem Umierov.

It is expected that the draft Strategy and the plan of measures for the period until 2026 will be developed by the end of July, the documents are planned to be approved by the relevant Presidential Decree and the order of the Cabinet of Ministers.

