Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, after criticizing the government by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, instructed the ministers to immediately go to the frontline regions.

Shmyhal announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To fulfill the task of the President, I instructed the ministers to immediately carry out a number of working trips to the regions. Special attention to the front-line regions. Following the results of such trips, the reports of the members of the Government on the situation in key areas will be heard. Social sphere, energy, defense, preparation for the academic year, medicine, shelters, infrastructure, production - all this is in the focus of the Government," he said.

Shmyhal added that based on the results of this work, the government will hold regional and field meetings at which the problematic issues of certain regions will be considered.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 26, Zelenskyy promised to draw conclusions about government officials who do not visit places near the front.

According to the results of the meeting in the Donetsk Region, Zelenskyy instructed to give priority to the Pokrovsk axis when distributing drones between different areas of the front, as well as to simplify the procedure for issuing documents certifying the destruction of housing in the front-line areas.