Zelenskyy promises to draw conclusions about government officials who do not visit places near front

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised to draw conclusions about government officials who do not visit places near the front.

Zelenskyy announced this in a video message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There will be a separate conversation in Kyiv, in particular with government officials who should be here and in other places near the front - in complex communities where people need immediate solutions. Solutions, that are simply not visible from Kyiv. And I was surprised that some profile government officials have not been here for half a year or more. There will be a serious conversation, and I will make appropriate conclusions about them," he said.

Zelenskyy said that he held a meeting in the Donetsk Region regarding security and support for people.

"There are many issues. And in terms of ensuring life, it's water, social issues, evacuation, and in terms of defense assistance, in terms of housing restoration," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the Donetsk Region, Zelenskyy introduced the new commander of the Joint Forces Andrii Hnatov.