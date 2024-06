Share:













According to the results of the meeting in the Donetsk Region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to give preference to the Pokrovsk axis when distributing drones between different areas of the front.

This is stated in a message from the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the results of the meeting, the President instructed to take into account the increased need for drones in the Pokrovsk axis when distributing UAVs between different areas of the front, as well as to simplify the procedure for issuing documents certifying the destruction of housing in the front-line areas," the message reads.

During the meeting, Zelenskyy listened to the reports of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, and the head of the SSU directorate in the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions Oleksandr Nadtochii.

Syrskyi reported on the situation on the front line in the Donetsk Region and in certain areas in the Kharkiv Region, Luhansk Region, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions, he informed about the process of manning the brigades, the dynamics of the receipt of ammunition and their consumption.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the Donetsk Region, Zelenskyy introduced the new commander of the Joint Forces Andrii Hnatov.

On June 25, Zelenskyy put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on the creation of unmanned systems forces in the structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.