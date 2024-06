Share:













Since June 18, Ukrainians have already generated more than 1 million military registration documents in the Reserve+ application.

This was announced by the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Now the Reserve+ application has a QR code, thanks to which it is no longer necessary to carry a military ID or a temporary ID. The digital version has the same legal force as a paper one. Previously, it took a lot of time and paper to complete such documents, but now it takes only a few minutes and a few clicks," said Deputy Minister of Defense, Kateryna Chernohorenko.

She also noted that in this way, the military registration document will always be at hand, in particular, it will be needed for checking by employees of the territorial recruitment and social support centers or at checkpoints or if it is necessary to change the place of residence in the Center for the provision of administrative services.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since June 18, a QR code has appeared in the Reserve+ application, after scanning which the authorized bodies can check the validity of the electronic military registration document, which has the same legal force as the paper one.

According to the Ministry of Defense, as of June 14, more than 1.5 million Ukrainians liable for military service updated their data in the Reserve+ application.

From May 18, men are required to update their data for mobilization activities within two months, i.e. until July 16.