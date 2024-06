Largest volume of power restrictions will take place from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday - Ukrenergo

Share:













Copied



On Thursday, June 27, the volume of restrictions will be the highest from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m.

This follows from a statement by the Ukrenergo press service, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"On June 27, regional energy companies will apply hourly shutdown schedules from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. The volume of restrictions will be the largest from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.," the message says.

The company also reported that critical infrastructure facilities will not be limited in power supply.

Earlier, the Ministry of Energy explained that the situation with electricity in the country will improve after the completion of maintenance and repair campaigns of energy facilities.

Ukrenergo warned that the most difficult situation in the energy system of Ukraine is expected in the middle of summer.

Photo: Ukrenergo

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, in early June, Prime Minister's adviser and supervisory board member of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Yurii Boiko, said that from June 24, the amounts needed for critical infrastructure facilities will be deducted from the available electricity, after which the regions will be new limits of electricity consumption have to be met.