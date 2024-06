Share:













The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the new structure of the military reserve.

This is stated in Resolution No. 741 of June 18, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the resolution, the military reserve of human resources consists of:

1) reservists who have voluntarily entered into a contract for a citizen of Ukraine to serve in the military reserve and/or are enrolled in the military operational reserve;

2) persons liable for military service who are on military registration in the territorial recruitment and social support centers, the Central Administration or regional bodies of the Security Service of Ukraine, as well as units of the intelligence agencies of Ukraine.

The military reserve of human resources is divided into the military operational reserve and the mobilization human reserve.

The military operational reserve consists of:

- combat reserve;

- build-up reserve;

- territorial reserve.

The combat reserve includes reservists and persons liable for military service who have experience of participating in combat operations or experience of military service and who are assigned to supplement military command bodies, military units and combat units of the Armed Forces (except the Territorial Defense Forces), control bodies, military units and units of other established military formations, as well as special law enforcement agencies.

The build-up reserve includes reservists and persons liable for military service who have experience of participating in combat operations or experience of military service or have undergone basic combined military training or training sessions and who are assigned to supplement military command bodies, military units and units that are not part of the combat composition of the Armed Forces.

The territorial reserve includes reservists and persons liable for military service aged 45 and up to the age limit for being in the reserve, who are assigned to supplement the military units (subunits) of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces.

At the same time, it is noted that the mobilization human reserve includes:

persons liable for military service, who are assigned to fill positions in the changing composition of educational units (centers), higher military educational institutions and military educational units of higher education institutions of the Armed Forces, other military formations, as well as special law enforcement agencies for the purpose of training (retraining) military personnel according to the relevant military accounting specialties for further staffing of military units (subunits) of the Armed Forces and special law enforcement agencies;

persons liable for military service who are not included in the military operational reserve.

With this resolution, the Cabinet of Ministers recognized that the previous structure of the military reserve of human resources (as of 2014 with changes to it) has become invalid.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 17, the Ministry of Defense announced the launch of a mobile application for persons liable for military service, conscripts and reservists called Reserve+.

Since June 18, a QR code has appeared in the Reserve+ application, by scanning it, authorized bodies can check the validity of an electronic military registration document, which has the same legal force as a paper one.

From May 18, men are obliged to update their data for mobilization activities within two months.