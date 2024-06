Share:













The US Department of State supports international investigations into crimes committed by the russian federation in Ukraine. This includes the case in which the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for the former Minister of Defense of the russian federation Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov.

This was stated by US Department of State spokesman Matthew Miller during a briefing in Washington.

Journalists asked the American official to comment on the decision of the Pre-Trial Chamber of the ICC on June 25 regarding the arrest of Shoigu and Gerasimov, as well as to explain the importance of this decision.

"We have made it clear that russian forces committed atrocities during their illegal invasion of Ukraine, and that these atrocities must be held accountable. We support a number of international investigations into russia's crimes in Ukraine, including the one conducted by the ICC," the representative of the Department of State said.

At the same time, Miller did not reveal details about the assistance to the international institutions from the side of the US in conducting an investigation into this case.

"As I said, we support the investigation that the ICC is conducting, as well as other investigations to bring accountability. But in terms of private exchanges (of information - ed.), I think I will keep them private," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for the former Minister of Defense of russia Sergei Shoigu and the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the russian federation Valery Gerasimov on suspicion of their alleged involvement in international crimes.

On March 17, 2023, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued a warrant for the arrest of the president of russia, vladimir putin, as well as the Commissioner for Children's Rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, due to the kidnapping of Ukrainian children.