Share:













Copied



The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued warrants for the arrest of former russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff of the russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov on suspicion of their alleged involvement in international crimes.

This is stated in the message of the ICC, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The decision to issue warrants was made on June 24 in the context of the situation in Ukraine for alleged international crimes committed at least from October 10, 2022 to March 9, 2023, in the form of excessive harm to civilians or damage to civilian objects, as well as crimes against humanity.

The ICC also notes that there are sufficient grounds to believe that the two suspects are responsible for the missile strikes by the russian Armed Forces on Ukrainian electrical infrastructure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 17, 2023, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for the president of russia, vladimir putin, as well as the Commissioner for Children's Rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, due to the kidnapping of Ukrainian children.