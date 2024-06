Share:













Russian military personnel were stationed in a school building in the village of Moshchenoe, Belgorod Oblast. As a result of a recent kamikaze drone strike, the military base was completely burned down.

This is reported by the russian publication Astra.

According to russian mass media, as a result of the explosion of a kamikaze drone, the building of the school, where the russian servicemen were stationed, burned down. At least one soldier is reported killed.

It is about an abandoned school in the village of Moshchenoe, Yakovlevsky city district, Belgorod Oblast, which is located 25 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

On June 25, the governor of the Belgorod Oblast, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported on the drone strike on his Telegram channel, noting that "as a result of the drone's arrival, the building of the former school completely burned down."

According to Astra sources, as a result of the explosion and fire, one serviceman was killed and another was injured.

Also, russian mass media report that 200 people were evacuated from nearby buildings due to a drone strike, a fire in the building and a possible subsequent detonation.

