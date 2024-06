Share:













Russian military bloggers are actively criticizing the russian Ministry of Defense and the occupation authorities in Crimea for their failure to prevent the attack on Sevastopol on June 23 and to adequately protect the civilian population.

This is stated in the russian Offensive Campaign Assessment by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) as of June 23, 2024, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Russians are outraged that the russian authorities did not use air-raid sirens to warn civilians about the danger.

Several russian military bloggers have criticized the authorities for failing to detect and destroy the missiles before they approached Sevastopol, as well as for the lack of shelters near the beaches.

According to the Institute, footage and images show that russian troops have been deploying military equipment in civilian areas of Crimea since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. In addition, russian authorities irresponsibly encourage tourism to occupied Crimea, while the russian military continues to use the peninsula as a rear area.

"The Russian military likely purposefully stations legitimate military targets nearby civilian areas in Crimea in an effort to deter Ukrainian strikes," the report said.

The ISW recalled that the use of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and schools on the occupied mainland of Ukraine by russian troops to cover their military equipment was previously recorded.

The Institute's analysts concluded that russia is likely violating its own rules of application of international humanitarian law, according to which "the military command shall avoid deploying military objectives in densely populated areas or in their vicinity."

Recall, on June 23, powerful explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Crimea. The "governor" of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, reported on an "attack" and the alleged work of air defense. Propaganda publications wrote that Crimea was allegedly attacked with ATACMS missiles.

Earlier, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine informed how one MAGURA V5 drone hit four russian boats in Crimea.