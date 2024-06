40 samples of armored vehicles put into service in Ukrainian Defense Forces since beginning of russian invasio

In Ukraine, almost 40 types of armored vehicles have been codified and put into service in the Defense Forces since the beginning of the large-scale invasion.

This was reported to the Ministry of Defense.

The list includes equipment of Ukrainian and foreign production.

Codification and acceptance of a weapon sample for use with the assignment of a NATO nomenclature number allows it to be purchased from the state budget for units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The park of combat armored tracked and wheeled vehicles of the Ukrainian army has been replenished with samples of armored vehicles manufactured by more than 10 countries of the world.

These are machines such as:

Abrams tank;

Leopard tank;

Challenger tank;

AMX-10 RC armored car;

M2 Bradley armored infantry vehicle;

CV90 armored infantry vehicle;

M113 armored personnel carrier in various modifications;

M1126 Stryker armored personnel carrier;

Rosomak armored personnel carrier;

Puma armored personnel carrier (Italy);

and other.

The Defense Forces note that Western models of armored vehicles are distinguished by increased crew protection, engine reliability, good running characteristics and high accuracy of weapons.

"Among the codified samples of armored vehicles are also products of Ukrainian defense enterprises, in particular, modernized versions of Soviet armored infantry vehicles and armored personnel carriers," the ministry said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 25, the United States is expected to allocate a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth USD 150 million.

At the same time, US President Joe Biden "categorically declared" that American weapons will not be used to strike Moscow or the Kremlin.