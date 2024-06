US to allocate another USD 150 million to Ukraine for armaments - media

Today, June 25, it is expected that the United States will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth USD 150 million.

Two U.S. government officials spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity to provide details that have not yet been made public.

"The U.S. is expected to announce Tuesday it is sending an additional $150 million in critically needed munitions to Ukraine," the officials said.

In particular, according to the plans, the next batch will include ammunition for HIMARS capable of firing ATACMS missiles, anti-tank weapons, small arms and grenades, as well as the highly sought-after 155 mm and 105 mm artillery shells, among others.

One of the officials briefed on the matter said that they could not disclose the presence or absence of ATACMS in the package, but assured that the aid did not include cluster munitions.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Defense Forces of Ukraine received permission from the U.S. to use American weapons to destroy threats "anywhere" in the border areas, not only in the Kharkiv Region, Politico reported with reference to U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan.