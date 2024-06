Share:













Copied



Ukraine currently produces more than 3,000 FPV drones per day.

It was reported by Forbes on Tuesday, June 25.

Recently, the production of drones by Ukraine and the aggressor state has intensified. A Ukrainian drone strike on a factory making camera systems for the Lancet slowed production for a while, but the russian federation carried out more than 300 Lancet drone strikes in May, nearly double the number of any previous month. However, Ukrainian specialists are finding ways to reduce its influence at the front. In addition, Lancet was not as deadly as it could have been, the publication notes.

"Because while the Lancet strikes are running at perhaps 300 a month, Ukraine is now reportedly producing over 3,000 FPVs per day. Lancet is undoubtedly effective, but it is eclipsed by other munitions. In a war which requires both quantity and quality, Russia may be losing on both," the article says.

Ukraine also uses professional M777 artillery dummies, on which russia could spend a large number of Lancets.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in February, Oleksandr Kamyshyn, Minister of Strategic Industries, said that Ukraine had overtaken russia in the production of kamikaze attack drones.

On May 22, the Ukrainian News agency was shown exclusive photos of naval drones with rocket launchers.

In June, the new Ukrainian maritime drone Stalker 5.0 was presented in Odesa at the Black Sea Security 2024 forum.