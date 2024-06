First batch of ammunition as part of Czech initiative already arrived in Ukraine – Czech Prime Minister

The Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala announced that the first batch of ammunition purchased as part of the Czech initiative has already arrived in Ukraine.

He reported this on the X social network.

"The first shipment of ammunition from our initiative arrived in Ukraine some time ago. We are doing what it takes," the message reads.

Recall that the President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel stated that the first 180,000 shells will be delivered in June, and there are already contracts for another five- to six-figure number of grenades.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on February 17, the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, said that his country had found about 800,000 artillery shells, which could be delivered to Ukraine very quickly.