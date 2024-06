Share:













Currently, large solar plants produce about 3 GW of power daily, supporting the power system during the day.

This is stated in the message of the State Energy Supervision Inspectorate of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, the head of the State Energy Supervision Inspectorate of Ukraine, Ruslan Slobodian, noted that thanks to the increase in the number of individual solar stations, it is possible to add about 1 GW of capacity already this year.

"Solar generation, which today provides support to our energy system throughout the day, is not only large powerful plants owned by businesses, but also all private small solar power plants, of which we already have thousands. They make an extremely important contribution to supporting Ukraine's energy independence," he emphasized.

Slobodian noted that there is an expectation of an increase in the number of distributed generation installations installed by businesses and citizens.

"The state gives the maximum "green light" for the development of distributed generation. All opportunities are opened for the fastest possible development: the connection procedure has been significantly simplified, the technical conditions for connecting to electric networks are required to be issued by regional power distribution companies within two days, and not in 10, as was the case before. Also all the permit documents have been simplified as much as possible - now only a certificate from the Military Civilian Administration is needed to install such an object," Slobodian said.

In addition, according to him, the effect of the "5-7-9% Available Loans" program has been extended for gas turbine and gas piston installations, and customs and tax procedures have been simplified.

A special program of preferential interest-free lending for 5 years will be available to citizens through the Entrepreneurship Development Fund.

According to him, the cost of solar panels in the world is decreasing every year and now the minimum basic set with a capacity of 5 kW costs approximately USD 5,000.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine intends to build 1 GW of flexible gas generation in 2024 and another 4 GW in the coming years.

Ukraine has lost 9 GW of capacity since the end of March due to Russian shelling.