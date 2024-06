Share:













The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, congratulated Ukraine and Moldova on the official start of negotiations on joining the European Union.

Ursula von der Leyen announced this on the X social network (formerly Twitter), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Congratulations to Moldova and Ukraine on opening accession negotiations. This is very good news for the people of Ukraine, Moldova, and the entire European Union. The path ahead will be challenging but full of opportunities. Wishing you a successful start of the negotiations!" she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 21, the Council of the European Union approved the negotiating framework for Ukraine. On June 25, Ukraine and the EU will hold their first intergovernmental conference, which will actually start the negotiation process.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine will be three steps away from full membership in the EU after the negotiations.