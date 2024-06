Share:













The Council of the European Union approved the negotiating framework for Ukraine, and negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the EU are expected to start on June 25.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the X network, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, 27 EU member states approved the negotiating framework necessary to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. I am grateful for their strong political will. We look forward to next week, on June 25, when Ukraine and the EU will hold their first intergovernmental conference, which will actually start the negotiation process," he said.

The negotiating framework was also approved for Moldova, Zelenskyy congratulated Moldovan friends on this important step on the way to a common European future.

In turn, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, announcing this news on his Telegram channel, noted that after the formal start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU on June 25, Ukraine will then begin detailed technical negotiations on dozens of different chapters of the future agreement.

In particular, he noted that Ukraine will work to ensure that "transport visa-free" and "trade visa-free" work for the country on a permanent basis.

Shmyhal also reminded that the Verkhovna Rada has adopted a law and Zelenskyy has already signed it on a single roaming zone with the EU, and emphasized that Ukraine is the first and so far the only EU candidate country that has joined the Roam like at home policy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2023, the European Commission recommended the Council of the European Union to start negotiations with Ukraine regarding EU accession.

On June 23, 2022, Ukraine officially received the status of a candidate for EU membership.