After negotiations on joining EU, Ukraine will be three steps away from membership - Kuleba

After the negotiations, Ukraine will be three steps away from full membership in the European Union.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reports.

According to him, these three steps will be:

conclusion of the European Commission on the successful completion of negotiations and Ukraine's achievement of compliance with the accession criteria; decision on signing the Agreement on Ukraine's accession to the European Union; ratification of the agreement by the parliaments of the EU member states and Ukraine's acquisition of full membership in the European Union.

Dmytro Kuleba also emphasized that Ukraine's accession to the EU will be an event of global significance for Europe.

"Tomorrow (June 25, 2024, - ed.) will be the inaugural part, then there will be six clusters of negotiations that will be opened and closed, it will already be experts in the relevant fields who will work and bring Ukrainian legislation into compliance with EU standards," Kuleba emphasized.

It will be recalled that Ukraine set a record by going from the application for membership in the European Union to the beginning of negotiations in a little more than two years - faster than any other candidate country in history.