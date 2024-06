Share:













Copied



President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine has hit more than 30 oil refineries, terminals and oil depots of the aggressor state of russia, and for the drones of the Security Service of Ukraine, a distance of 1,500 km is no longer a problem.

He said this while congratulating the soldiers of the Special Operations Center "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Special Operations Center.

Thus, Zelenskyy noted that the combat results of the Special Operations Center "A" had a positive impact on all strategic battles of this war - from the defense of Kyiv to the clearing of the Black Sea from the enemy, from the battles in the Kharkiv Region and Donetsk Region to special operations in the strategic depths of enemy territory.

"In particular, Ukrainians should know and be grateful to you for undermining the economic potential of russia, which is working for the war, for the strikes on russian oil refining.

More than 30 oil refineries, terminals and oil depots of the terrorist state have already been affected. For SSU drones, even a distance of 1,500 kilometers is not a problem," Zelenskyy emphasized.

He emphasized that together with the successes of the Defense Intelligence and the Armed Forces of Ukraine, these are very significant results that bring a fair end to this war for Ukraine and ensure real, tangible, painful responsibility of russia for everything committed against Ukraine.

"Special Operations Center "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine is by right one of the best combat units of Ukraine, truly irreplaceable," the President added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, SSU drones attacked oil depots in the Tambov Oblast and the Republic of Adygea on the night of June 20.

It also became known on June 18 that SSU drones attacked oil depots in the Rostov Oblast.