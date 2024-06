Share:













The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) drones continue to reduce the economic and military potential of the aggressor country of russia to wage war against Ukraine. This night, special forces of the Service hit the fuel and lubricant warehouse of Tambovnefteprodukt JSC and the Enemska oil depot of LUKOIL-Yugnefteprodukt LLC.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by an informed source.

According to the interlocutor, raw materials and finished products, which later went to the needs of the russian army, were processed and stored at these facilities. After a series of SSU drone strikes, fires started at both facilities.

"Strikes by the Security Service of Ukraine on enterprises that work in the defense industry of the russian federation reduce the resources, thanks to which the enemy can wage war, and force the aggressor country to spend on the restoration of infrastructure. This is an additional burden on the russian budget, which is already burdened by sanctions and other economic challenges. The Service and will continue to work in this direction," the well-informed source said.

In total, SSU drones have already carried out almost three dozen successful attacks on objects of the russian oil complex in various regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 17, the russian federation announced a drone attack on factories in Lipetsk and explosions in the Voronezh Oblast.