Due to the closed Kerch Strait, the russian occupiers consider the Sea of ​​Azov more protected than the Black Sea, in which they have left only one submarine.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk, on the air of the telethon.

The russian military has reportedly decided that the Sea of ​​Azov is a safer option for them compared to the Black Sea.

"The Sea of ​​Azov is, in fact, in some sense closer to us. But the enemy, first of all, counts on a more or less higher level of security because of the closed Kerch Strait. They may believe that, given that they have built "fences" there, they have narrowed the passage. Of course, this is not the open Black Sea, in which they do not have such capabilities. Therefore, it is probably safer for them. In addition, they are actually mixed with civilian vessels, and of course it can make it difficult to use any weapons systems at these ships. They understand it perfectly and use it," Pletenchuk replied.

Evaluating the possibility of whether the russians can withdraw their fleet to the Caspian Sea, the spokesperson of the Ukrainian Navy noted that theoretically they can, but not all of them.

"There is such a version that they are trampling on the way out, but they cannot dare to leave our water area. Theoretically, the units that are in their composition, they could technically enter there, at least small ships. But you see, this is not an option for them. They are ready to burn everything, but not to give in to their imperial ambitions," Pletenchuk said.

It is also reported that the enemy has gathered 9 of its ships in the Sea of ​​Azov, 3 of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 24 missiles.

Also, the spokesman of the Navy spoke about the new tactics of the russians in the Black Sea.