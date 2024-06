Share:













President Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced the new head of the State Security Department, Colonel Oleksii Morozov, to the employees of the Department and called his main task to ensure that only patriotic professional people work in the Department.

Zelenskyy announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The main task of the new head of the State Security Department of Ukraine, Colonel Oleksii Morozov, is to ensure that the Department is staffed by exclusively patriotic professional people who connect their fate exclusively with Ukraine... The Department must be cleansed of all those who do not choose Ukraine for themselves or discredit the State Security Department. Your task is the security of the key institutions of our state," he said.

Zelenskyy also noted that the Department needs to modernize its structure and work to ensure compliance with wartime requirements.

"The new head of the Department has carte blanche for changes. We need new approaches to working with personnel - without Sovietism. We need to increase the level of combat and mobilization readiness of the personnel and new approaches to recruiting personnel for management," the President said.

He added that it is also necessary to improve the material, technical and educational bases of management, in particular, to create its own management training ground, on the basis of the Institute of State Security Department of Ukraine, a modern specialized training center for security specialists is needed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 21, Zelenskyy appointed Morozov as the head of the State Security Department.

In May, Zelenskyy dismissed Serhii Rud from the position of head of the State Security Department, who had held this position since October 2019.

In May, employees of the Security Service of Ukraine exposed agents of the FSB of the russian federation, who were preparing the murder of Zelenskyy and other representatives of the state's top military and political leadership. The network, whose activities were managed by the FSB from Moscow, included two State Security Department colonels who "leaked" secret information to the russian federation.