President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Oleksii Morozov as the head of the Administration of State Guard of Ukraine.

This is stated in Decree No. 361 of June 21, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"To appoint Oleksii Volodymyrovych Morozov as the head of the Administration of State Guard of Ukraine," the document says.

There is no information about Morozov in open sources.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in May Zelenskyy dismissed Serhii Rud from the position of the head of the Administration of State Guard of Ukraine, who had held this position since October 2019.

In May, employees of the Security Service of Ukraine exposed agents of the FSB of the russian federation, who were preparing the murder of Zelenskyy and other representatives of the state's top military and political leadership. The network, whose activities were managed by the FSB from moscow, included two colonels of the Administration of State Guard who "leaked" secret information to the russian federation.