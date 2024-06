France allows shelling of Belgorod and Kursk Regions with SCALP missiles - media

France has allowed Ukraine to use SCALP cruise missiles (similar to the British Storm Shadow) to target russian troops in the Belgorod and Kursk Regions of the russian federation.

It was reported by BBC News with reference to an unnamed military aviation officer.

The interlocutor of the publication said that now the Defense Forces of Ukraine can use SCALP missiles to attack russians on their territory.

The media reports that operations using SCALP missiles on russian territory will be extremely limited, as Ukrainian Su-24 aircraft, which are missile carriers, will have to approach the russian air defense zone.

American F-16 fighter jets, whose deliveries are expected in the near future, are better suited to perform such tasks.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 29, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the West should allow Ukraine to strike the territory of the russian federation.

Recalled that earlier, Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said that Ukraine began to receive permission from the EU countries to use their weapons on the territory of the russian federation.