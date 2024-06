Zelenskyy relieves Zvarych as Ambassador to Poland. He will manage diplomatic mission in Czech Republic

Share:













Copied



President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree on the dismissal of the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland, Vasyl Zvarych. He is transferred to a similar position in the Czech Republic.

This is evidenced by the relevant decrees on the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

"To dismiss Vasyl Bohdanovych Zvarych from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Poland," reads the text of decree No. 366/2024.

And by Decree No. 367/2024, Zelenskyy appointed Zvarych as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Czech Republic.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decree on the appointment of Vasyl Zvarych as the Ambassador of Ukraine to the Czech Republic. Photo: screenshot

Zelenskyy also appointed Ivan Dovhanych as Ukraine's Ambassador to Iraq.

And the ambassador of Ukraine to the Netherlands, Oleksandr Karasevych, was given the position of permanent representative at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Friday President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Oleksii Morozov as the head of the Administration of State Guard of Ukraine.

We also reported that earlier Zelenskyy returned Dmytro Hereha as the Commander of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.