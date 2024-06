About 60% of perpetrators of domestic violence are people who returned from front - Interior Ministry

Share:













Copied



In Ukraine, it is necessary to organize proper psychological rehabilitation of soldiers returning from the front, because the level of domestic violence in Ukraine has increased by 14% since the beginning of the year, while about 60% of the perpetrators are people who have returned from the front.

Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, told about this in an interview with Radio Svoboda.

He claimed a direct correlation between rising levels of domestic violence and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in people returning from war.

"A very large percentage, about 60%, are military personnel. And this applies not only to the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but also to all military personnel, to all those who were at the front," the minister said.

Klymenko stated that it is very important to deal with the psychological rehabilitation of veterans. For now, according to him, it is in an "incipient state".

"What does a person with PTSD or a person who has mental changes after the war do? The person can be an alcoholic, or a drug addict, or go into a criminal environment. Or a combination of everything. The thing is that after the war, some people learned to kill in cold blood, for example. And we just need to get these people out of this war," said the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, cases of domestic violence have increased by a third in Ukraine.

At the end of May, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine amended the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses in connection with the ratification of the Council of Europe Convention on the prevention of violence against women and domestic violence and the fight against these phenomena (Istanbul Convention).