In 2024, cases of domestic violence increased by 36% in Ukraine, while fewer and fewer cases of such crimes are brought to court, the Opendatabot portal reports.

Thus, according to the Prosecutor General’s Office, 1,521 criminal proceedings under Article 126-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Domestic violence" was registered in the first 5 months of 2024, which is 36% more than in the same period last year. At that time, 1,121 proceedings were registered. For comparison, in 2021, 1,343 such cases were opened during this time.

"Currently, on average, 300 such cases are registered per month. For comparison, in 2021, about 200 were opened per month," the study notes.

Also, the number of cases that reach the court has significantly decreased. If in 2022 and 2023 they were about 83%, then this year only 64% is the lowest figure in the last 5 years.

This year, more than 1,000 Ukrainians were charged with committing such a crime.

As previously reported, in late May, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine amended the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses in connection with the ratification of the Council of Europe Convention on the Prevention of Violence Against Women and Domestic Violence and the Fight against These Phenomena (Istanbul Convention).