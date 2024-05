Share:













The Verkhovna Rada introduced liability for sexual harassment.

A total of 252 MPs voted for the bill 8329 on May 22, with the minimum required of 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, from now on, administrative responsibility for "sexual harassment" and criminal responsibility for "sexual violence" are clearly distinguished.

Sexual harassment, i.e. committing offensive, humiliating acts of a sexual nature against a person's will, expressed verbally or non-verbally (words, gestures, body movements), including using electronic communications, is punishable by a fine from UAH 1,360 to UAH 2,720 (80-160 tax-free minimum of citizens' incomes) or public works for a period from 20 to 40 hours, or correctional works for a period of up to one month with a deduction of 20% of earnings.

Administrative responsibility for committing gender-based violence is also introduced.

For the intentional commission of any actions (actions or inactions) of a physical, psychological or economic nature, directed against a specific person because of his/her belonging to a certain gender or stereotyped ideas about the social roles (position, duties, behavior, etc.) of a woman or a man in society, as a result of which damage was caused to the physical (without causing bodily harm) or mental health of the victim will be punished with a fine from UAH 1,700 to UAH 3,400 (100-200 tax-free minimum of citizens' incomes) or public works for a period from 20 to 40 hours, or correctional works for a period of up to one month with deduction of 20% of earnings.

Perpetration of domestic violence, i.e. the intentional commission of any actions (actions or inactions) of a physical, psychological or economic nature (use of violence that did not cause bodily harm, threats, insults or harassment, deprivation of housing, food, clothing, other property or funds, to which the victim has the right provided by law, etc.), as a result of which damage was caused to the physical or mental health of the victim entails the imposition of a fine from UAH 340 to UAH 680 (20-40 tax-free minimum of citizens' incomes) or public works for a period from 30 to 40 hours, or administrative arrest for up to 10 days.

Committing a corresponding offense against a minor entails the imposition of a fine from UAH 510 to UAH 1,020 (30-60 tax-free minimum of citizens' incomes) or public works for a period from 40 to 50 hours, or administrative arrest for a period from 2 to 10 days.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 9, the Verkhovna Rada supported the bill on combating domestic violence.