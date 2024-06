Share:













Overnight into Friday, June 21, the aggressor country of russia made an attempt to attack the critical infrastructure of Ukraine, but all the enemy missiles were shot down.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ilia Yevlash, during the broadcast of the telethon.

"All four missiles were destroyed. In the Kirovohrad and Kherson Regions, the enemy carried out launches from 1 a.m. As a tradition, they tried to strike our critical objects, but nothing succeeded," he said.

The spokesman emphasized that the enemy did not use kamikaze drones that night. However, the defenders are preparing for different scenarios that the enemy can use.

"The resources of even such a large country are not unlimited. In addition, in the third year of the war, the russians already understand that it is not so easy to attack objects in some cases, since we also take measures to secure our infrastructure objects from enemy attacks," Yevlash emphasized.

As the spokesman of the Air Force noted, the occupiers are trying to "probe" Ukrainian air defense. Therefore, the enemy uses various methods - both combined attacks and others.

"Like last night we only saw guided missiles. Sometimes the enemy pauses, doesn't attack at all. So it's kind of a game of attrition. They try to find weak holes while we try to maneuver the available forces and means to repel these attacks," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, overnight into June 21, the aggressor country of russia carried out an attack with guided air missiles in the Kirovohrad and Kherson Regions. Ukrainian air defense destroyed 4 targets.

Overnight into June 20, russia launched another combined attack on Ukraine: air defense destroyed 5 enemy missiles out of 9 launched and all kamikaze drones.