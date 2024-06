Blackout schedules on June 21. DTEK informs when there will be no electricity

On Friday, June 21, blackout schedules will be in effect throughout the day.

This is stated in the message of the DTEK Telegram channel on Thursday, June 20.

"June 21: according to the instructions of Ukrenergo, the blackout schedules will be applied throughout the day tomorrow," the message reads.

Ukrenergo specified that the volume of restrictions will be greater from 12:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. and from 1:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. due to the consequences of the aggressor state's attack on energy facilities. At the same time, critical infrastructure will work without restrictions.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 7, the Ministry of Energy announced that the new procedure for applying hourly blackout schedules should ensure a shorter duration of electricity restrictions.

In addition, on May 24, the Cabinet of Ministers obliged oblenergos to ensure an even and fair sequence of power outages.

Recall that Ukrenergo warned that the most difficult situation in the energy system of Ukraine is expected in the middle of summer.