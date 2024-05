Cabinet obliges oblenergos to ensure even and fair sequence of power outages - Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers has obliged oblenergos to ensure an even and fair sequence of power outages.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on his Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Today, we approve the Government's resolution, which obliges oblenergos to ensure an even and fair sequence of power outages," he said.

The Cabinet of Ministers also determined that critical infrastructure facilities, hospitals, military enterprises and enterprises performing mobilization tasks will have priority energy supply.

Shmyhal emphasized that the government is working on a daily basis to improve the situation in the energy sector.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, at the beginning of May, Shmyhal announced that more than 800 heat supply facilities were destroyed or damaged in Ukraine due to russian strikes, and USD 1 billion is needed to restore the lost ones.